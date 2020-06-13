Robert Dean Johnson, SMS, of Mission, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2020, shortly after his 90th birthday. His life was filled with service to country and family.
He was born on April 28, 1930, in Chariton, Iowa, to Freeman and Etta Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Helen Querrey, Guy Johnson, Dwight Pete Johnson, Lucile Overturf, Kenneth Johnson, Mary Johnson and Ike Johnson.
He is survived by six children: Randy (Valerie) Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina; Laurie Benn of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Joni Johnson of Richmond, Virginia; Debbie (Chuck) Brown of Perryville, Arkansas; Shawn (Shelia) Johnson of Greenbrier, Arkansas; and Gary Johnson of Greenbrier, Arkansas. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
After many years of helping on the family farm, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 26, 1948, and served this country for over 23 years.
He began his military career stationed at Fort Crook, Nebraska, and throughout his career was stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, Maine, Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Griffiss Air Force base in Rome, New York. He was based at Williams Air Force base in Chandler, Arizona, when he retired on Aug. 31, 1971.
During his enlistment he was also stationed abroad in Japan, Thailand and Spain. He earned numerous commendations throughout his military career. He was awarded a Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
Being stationed in places around the world gave him a love of travel. He spent his retirement years either on a motorcycle, driving in an RV or traveling in a car across this country.
He has visited every state in the continental US, including Alaska. During his travels he became fond of the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas and decided to call “the Valley” his home in the early 1990’s.
In “Bob” fashion, he made quick friends and ended up with very close ties to the area. He spent a fair amount of time at a local restaurant called Taco Ole on Business 83 in Mission, Texas, where the staff and clientele immediately considered him family, and he felt the same way about them.
Bob had a love of music and owned over 3,000 albums. He spent a great deal of time transferring that music from vinyl to CDs. If you ever traveled with him, it was a guarantee that his recorded music would be playing! He wanted to share that love of music, so he would create personalized CDs for family and friends – complete with personalized artist labels and playlist. He took great enjoyment in this task.
Bob will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as an honest, hard-working, loyal, witty (insert joke here) and charismatic man with a “larger than life” personality that lit up a room. He was a proud patriot and Air Force veteran.
He was deeply loved, and will be dearly missed by his family and a host of friends.
He received full military honors at a private family service.
Donations in his honor can be sent to the VA Post #64 Honor Guard, 49 Park Road, Heber Springs, AR 72453-7601.
