Robert “Bobby” Eugene Evans, 49 of Conway, passed away Thursday, March 26th, 2020. He was born in Conway, Arkansas on October 25, 1970 to Thomas Evans and Linda (Hartman) Crow.
Bobby was a Commercial Plumber and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Evans.
Bobby is survived by his daughters Brittney Evans of Conway, Brandi Moore and her husband Zach Moore of Havelock, North Carolina, his mother Linda Crow and husband James of Vilonia, two brothers Thomas “Tommy” Evans and wife Nicki of Vilonia, and Jason Evans and wife Melissa of Greenbrier, and one new grandson, Maxton Delain Moore.
There will be a private graveside service.
