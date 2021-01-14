Robert G. (Big Bob) Bradley of Conway, Arkansas, departed his earthly journey on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Bob was born Dec. 21, 1959, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Jimmie G. Bradley and Betty Metzger Bradley.
He spent 22 years in the auto sales business but finally found his dream job with Toad Suck Harley-Davidson of Conway, Arkansas, a job he truly loved. Bob enjoyed meeting and talking with people and of course telling his humorous stories and his road trips with his motorcycle friends.
Due to health issues, he took early retirement, he found new ways to spend his time, teaching himself to paint, filling his home and friends’ homes with beautiful artwork. He loved driving around visiting and showing off Sammy his standard poodle and very best friend.
Bob was predeceased by his father; step-brother and half-sister Phil and Jennifer Morrison; and his mother-in-law, Erma Graves.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bradley; mother, Betty Bradley White of Clinton, Arkansas; sister, Sharon (Gary) Osborne of Sherwood, Arkansas; half-sister Tiffany Bradley of Tennessee; two nephews; and two nieces.
Special thanks to the nurses and doctors of Conway Baptist that were with Bob to the end.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.