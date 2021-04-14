Robert “Leo” York, 64, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord, on April 12, 2021. He was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Conway, Arkansas, to C.J. “Sonny” and Vivian York.
Leo was a hard worker and loved working at Winthrop Rockefeller Institute for 39 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Leo was a loving husband, father, and papaw who loved nothing more than spending time with his grandbabies. He had a passion for music and playing in the Jake Getty Band. Leo was preceded in death by his late wife of 33 years, Sharon Ann York, father, C.J. “Sonny” York, and brothers, Buryl and Richard York.
He is survived by his loving wife, April York; children, Katrina Rochelle (Sam) York, Robert Cody (Leslie) York, Abigail (Drake) Cooper, Caleb Credit; three grandsons “buddy pals,” Robbie Rice, Cooper York and Evan York; mother, Vivian York; brothers, Ray (Keri), Ed and Joe York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
As a lifelong resident of Mayflower, he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral Service will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
