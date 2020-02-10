Robert “Roddy” King, 76, of Conway went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, Feb 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Searcy, Arkansas, to the late Bobby and Erma King.
Roddy was a faithful servant of Christ, including being a Pastor for over 20 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and friend. Roddy loved the outdoors and nature, always searching for unique birds and wildlife. He also loved making canes and was always on the lookout for the perfect one, even up to his final day on earth. He was a talented artist, and had just in the last few years resumed his cherished drawings.
Roddy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharon King of Conway; sister, Kathy Adkisson of Little Rock; and niece/nephew, April and Alasdair of New York; former wife and mother of his children, Gayola Porterfield of Conway; daughter, Kelli Dalton (Kyle) of Little Rock; son, Clint King (Marie) of Mt. Vernon; son, Monty King (Callie) of Naylor; daughter, Amanda Ney (Chris) of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Courtney White (Andy) of Carbondale, Illinois; stepson, Stephen Mullins of Conway; grandchildren, Maggie Wells, Katie Wells, Alec King, Julia King, Claire King, Max King, George Ney, Gabe Yarbro, Avery Yarbro, Alexandra Yarbro, Cole Mullins, Karson Mullins, Lucinda Mullins, Bailey White and Corey White.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be at 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020, at Roller-McNutt, interment to follow at Hawthicket Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.