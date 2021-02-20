Robert Wayne Tate, 76, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Springhill Baptist Hospice in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Born Dec. 8, 1944, in Gurdon, Arkansas, to parents, Raymond and Dorothy Tate.
Upon graduating from Gurdon High, Robert joined the U.S Marine Corps and started his career as an Electrician for the Union Pacific Railroad.
A lifelong sporting enthusiast, Robert enjoyed golfing, as well as fishing, bowling and softball, and he never passed up a chance to watch a Razorback game.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Letha Janet Forehand Tate; his children — son, Bryon (Becky) of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Kim Evans (Jimmy) of Conway; his sister, Rebecca Smithpeters of Ashdown; a nephew, Jon Smithpeters of Ashdown; a niece, Mary (Libby) Dawn of Camden; a stepson, Jonathan Surles (Melissa); step-grandsons, Griffin and Manny of Leeds, Alabama; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with funeral service following at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
