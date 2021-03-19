Robie Virginia Houser Popham Permenter, age 95, died Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born on Feb. 9, 1926, in Franklin County, Alabama, near Red Bay. She was the only daughter of William Arthur Johnston and Mattie Kent. She had nine brothers, Robert, Cleatus, Alfred, Clayton, Aaron, Charles, Hollis, Bob and Curtis.
Robie was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, husbands and infant great grandson, Chad Edward Daves.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Shircliff (Tom) of North Little Rock, Tish Cartwright (Jerry) of Vilonia, Vonda Compton (Randy) of Conway; one son, Sam Popham (Tami) of Conway; one brother, Curtis Johnston (Kim), and sister-in-law, Jeannie Johnston Teter. She is also survived by eight beloved grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She loved her vocation as a hairdresser for over 50 years retiring at age 70. Her first beauty shop was located in the Post Exchange on the Camp Gordon Army Post (1951). During this time, she had many prominent customers.
She married Samuel B. Popham and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. They enjoyed camping on the beach with family, deep sea fishing and other family activities. The family moved to Searcy, Arkansas in 1961, later moving to Vilonia, Arkansas. Sam passed away at the very young age of 53. Later marrying John Permenter, she retired from her work and enjoyed the retirement years traveling, camping, fishing, listening to country music, and how they loved to dance. She and John spent many hours working in their flower beds/yard. Visitors were always invited to walk around the yard and admire the many beautiful plants and especially the Day Lillies. Robie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She loved to cook for the family and made holidays a real celebration with her food and decorations.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to offer their profound thanks to all the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living, in Sherwood, AR and Greystone Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cabot, AR. Words can’t express our gratitude.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to: Camp Areopagus Summer Camp and Family Development Center, PO Box 185, Vilonia, AR 72173 or their favorite charity.
