Ron L. Boatwright, 82, of Conway, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Lewis and Ruth (Olson) Boatwright. Ron received his Master’s of Industrial Arts from the University of Oklahoma. He worked in Branson, MO as an Industrial Arts Teacher and retired as an Industrial Arts Teacher from (FCI) Federal Correctional Institution. Ron was a member of the Highway 65 Church of Christ. He was a mission minded man who did work in the U.S., Guyana, Romania and Russia. Ron was an elder of various congregations for 15 years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening and woodworking as well as spending time with family. Ron also had his private pilot’s license.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joann Boatwright; daughter, Tanya (James) Pinson; grandchildren, Anna and Grayson Pinson; sisters, Judy Emerson and Janie Wallace; and brothers, Mike and David Boatwright.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Roller McNutt in Conway with Funeral Service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
