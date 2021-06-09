Ronald P “Ronnie” Weaver, 64, of Toadsuck, Arkansas, went to his heavenly home on May 30, 2021.
Ronnie was born in Hayti, Missouri, on Dec. 8, 1956, to Hobert Jesse and Mary Keahey Weaver.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky Weaver; his children, Melissa (Chris) Johnson of Greenbrier, Greg (Heather) Oaks of Wooster, Destin (Carolyn) Weaver of Conway and Katie (Nick) Begley of Conway; his 14 grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Weaver of Vancouver, Washington; his sisters, Barbara Mobley of Vilonia, Carol Weaver-Burns of Conway and Sheila Mauldin of Vilonia; his devoted nephews and nieces; his truck riding dog, Moose; and his coffee drinking cat, Ombrea.
Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021, at in the chapel at Roller-McNutt in Conway from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m.
There will be a celebration of his life following the service at 29 Ferry Boat Road in Toadsuck to which everyone is invited.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that you consider donating to Sons of the Flag in honor of his grandson, Ronald Paul Weaver II, at 12700 Park Central Drive, Suite 304, Dallas, TX 75251 or https://sonsoftheflag.org.
Please sign Ronnie’s guest book at https://www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
