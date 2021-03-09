Ronnie Hall passed away Saturday, March 6. He was born Nov. 7, 1947, to the late Robert and Carlene Sims Hall. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dan Duren; a niece, Elizabeth Lyons; and his father-in-law, Gene Dear. He was a Professional Engineer and farmer.
Ronnie married Glenda Dear in September 1966, they graduated from the University of Arkansas together, raised four children and tried hard to spoil 12 grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda; Rhonda Hall Zellner and Tate, Luke, and Emma; Kathryn (Tony) Weaver and Cecily, Allison, and Bryn; David and his sons, Hudson and Holden; Sam (Lauren) with sons Eli, Wes, Will, and Jake; his sisters, Jeannie (Danny) Lyons and Susie Duren; his mother-in-law, Lola Dear; brother-in-law, Steve (Susan) Dear; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was involved in many private and public works projects during his career and developed numerous lasting relationships. After working at Garver Engineers for 20 years, he accepted the opportunity to focus on public service and became City Engineer for Conway, retiring in 2014 to devote his time to his cattle farm and grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with funeral services Tuesday, March 9, at Springhill Baptist Church, Greenbrier, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the mission of Water for Christ at http://www.waterforchrist.com/home.”
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
