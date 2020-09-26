It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Rosa Anna Joseph, 80, of Conway, Arkansas, who departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, to Roy Nichols and Beather Knox Nichols.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Harold A. Joseph.
To know her was to know love at its purest – unconditional. She was a Godly woman, a devout wife, and a phenomenal mother. She loved singing in the choir, baking, and spending time with family and friends. She was best known for her beautiful smile and sweet demeanor. She enjoyed life and despite her ailments, she never complained.
Left to cherish her memories are two sons, King (Jasmin) Joseph and Samuel (Yvette) Nichols; a stepson, Fentroy Joseph; one sister, Alice M. Hervey; nephews, Lloyd E. Hervey, Jimmie Nichols, Jr., George M. Nichols, Richard Nichols, Jr., and Frederick Nichols; nieces, May Lois Gilbert, Stephanie Nichols, Andrea Nichols and Brenda Berry; three grandchildren; and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Though we are heartbroken about her loss, we find comfort in knowing that she passed with her son by her side.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklin funeralhomes.com
