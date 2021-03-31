Rosella Boerner, age 88, of Fort Smith passed from this life March 22, 2021, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Hartman, Arkansas, to A.J. and Agnes Rinke.
Rosella had worked at the Boston Store in the credit department, and retired from the Sebastian County Assessor’s Office. She volunteered at IC School in the Library and also with the Girl Scouts. Rosella will be remembered for her ability to cook the sides that complement the meal, and her Christmas cookies and candy, especially her divinity, which she would gladly share with anyone.
She is survived by her girls, Diane Willis and her husband Bill of Fort Smith and Karen Knight and her husband Tom of Fort Smith; sisters, Marilyn Blackwood of Russellville, Arkansas, and Anita Price and her husband Calvin of Conway, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Kristyn Holden and her husband William of Little Rock, Arkansas, Charles Willis and wife Olivia of Katy, Texas, Nicole Knight of Columbus, Georgia, and Parker Knight; three great grandchildren, Therese Holden, Lucy Holden and Wyatt Willis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rosella was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 51 years, Charles “Chuck” Boerner; sisters, Mildred Marts and Loretta Zimple; and her brothers, Leon Rinke, A.J. Rinke Jr and Bobby Jo Rinke.
Holy Rosary will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Mass of Christian Burial following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Smith National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Parker Knight, Charles Willis, William Holden, Joseph Price, Joe Maestri and Barry Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 22 North 13th Street, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901 or St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1820 North B Street, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwards funeralhome.com.
