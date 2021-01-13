Roy Dean Wiley, 68, of Holland, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 29, 1952, to the late Tolbert “Bill” Wiley and Ava Ruth (Lewelling) Wiley.
He was a member of Holland Baptist Church. Roy Dean or Judge – as he was known to most of us – was a loyal and loving family member and friend to all. Judge was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister (Sonya). Judge lived a full life.
He worked on the family farm for many years and was a lifelong resident of Holland. Judge always had willing hands to help and a caring heart for anyone in need. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery in Holland.
