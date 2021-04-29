Roy Lee Gunter, Jr., 81, of Vilonia, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
Roy was born on July 27, 1939, in Augusta, Arkansas, to Roy Lee Gunter and Bessie Lee McCauley.
Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ila Short Gunter; and two sons, Steve (Misti) Gunter, Mark (Tara) Gunter. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brooke (Joseph) Potts, Amber (Charlie) Mattheis, Chance (Jordyn) Gunter, Zane Gunter and Zoie Gunter; and two great-grandchildren, JR and Judson Potts.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents.
Roy was ordained as a deacon during his time at United Fellowship Church. The Lord had moved him to worship at Victory Baptist Church during recent years.
At 17 years old, Roy enlisted in the National Guard. He was stationed at Camp Robinson and shortly thereafter, worked at the armory in Conway until he retired from the military. Roy also served in the mounted patrol, he was a volunteer for the Conway Fire Department, drove a truck for Melton Truck Line, and he owned a western store in Conway. In 1986, Roy began a new venture by establishing Gunter’s RV Sales & Service. He loved working alongside his sons in the family business until he retired in 2005. After retirement, Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding horses, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and chewing tobacco ... Redman Silverblend.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral to follow. Burial is at Crestlawn Cemetery.
