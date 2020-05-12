Roy Levi Junyor, 65, of Springhill, Arkansas, passed away May 8, 2020.
He was born on June 15t, 1954, to Clois W. and Mary E. (Irby) Junyor in Conway, Arkansas.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Clois W. Junyor.
Roy is survived by his mother, Mary E. Junyor; brother, Richard “Outlaw” Junyor; sister, Carla (Robert) Robertson; three children, Shane Junyor, Crissy (Robby) Hightower and Chance (Kari) Junyor; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He also leaves behind many cherished uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and (DEER) friends.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He was a life member of the Arkansas Bowhunter Association.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to his love of bow hunting at www.arkansasbowhunters.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
Guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
