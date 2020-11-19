Roy Piggee, Sr., 74, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life Nov. 15, 2020. He was born May 29, 1946, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Jake and Josephine (Piggee) Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Nikita Piggee and Tomikia (Sean) Hampton, both of Conway, Arkansas; one son, Roy Piggee, Jr. of Conway, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Seantrice Hampton, Tamia Hampton, Deseandra Hampton, Taymar Hampton, Olivia Piggee, Lauren Piggee and Darius Piggee; five sisters, Lesterine (John) Umonah, Elva Hampton, Minnie (Samuel) Woodard, Julie (Henry) Smith, Barbara Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Salem Cemetery, 4949 Prince Street, Conway. Walk-Thru Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
