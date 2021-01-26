Ruby Lynett “Nell” Ussery, 85, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021. Ruby was born on May 14, 1935, in Naylor, Arkansas, to Gladys and Kyle Arnett.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Bud, Howard “Shorty” and Bill.
She is survived by three brothers, Larry, Gary, and Lyle; four children, Peggy, Kathy, Craig, and Krista; six grandchildren, Heather, Angela, Rachel, Robert, Cameo and Morgan; and several great grandchildren and extended family. She will be missed by all.
