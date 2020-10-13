Ruth Miley Hibbs, of Conway, passed away Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, Louisiana, on Jan. 6, 1923, to Richard and Iris Miley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Churchill Young and Nolan Hibbs; and sisters, Jeanne Acklin and Joy McClaren. Ruth was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church since 1979.
She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Humphries, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park with Brother Jay McAlister officiating.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
