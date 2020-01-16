Rutha Mae Dickerson, 72, of Springfield, passed away Jan. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 12-7 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 728 Mt. Olive Rd., Plumerville, Arkansas. 72127.
Committal service and final resting place will be Mt. Olive Cemetery in Plumerville, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
