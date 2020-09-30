Ruthie Lee Young, 77, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born June 15, 1943, in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late A.D. and Effie Mae (Wesley) Young.
She is survived by two sisters, Marjorie O’Guinn of Strong, AR and Dollie Pickens of Conway, Arkansas, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Holly Springs Cemetery in Springfield, Arkansas. Walk-thru visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124
www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
