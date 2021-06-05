Samuel Spear Hill, 77, of Romance, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born June 17, 1943, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Sherman and Floy Mae Hill of Shady Grove, Arkansas. Samuel retired after 30 years at the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections Cummins Prison in Wrightsville.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mona Kay; sons, Robbie (Gwenna) Hill and Shawn (Joni) Hill; daughter, Tonya Hill; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra (J.R.) Barnett and Brenda (Danny) Whitfield; brother, Lynn (Nelda) Hill; a special friend, Ronda Lehman; and his beloved dog, Bear.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Romance Cemetery at 295 Highway 31 in Romance, Arkansas, 72136.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.