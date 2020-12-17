Sandra Elizabeth Wolfe, 78, of Conway, Arkansas, formerly of Vista, California, where she resided for the majority of her life, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Elizabeth House and her brother Rod House.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gerald Wolfe and his wife Gerrilynn Wolfe of Conway, Arkansas, and Julie Wolfe of San Diego, California; her only granddaughter, Bryce Nicole Wolfe of Conway, Arkansas; her sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Joe Hewitt of Poway, California; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Sandra will always be remembered as a loving mother, friend, aunt and giving christian with a kind soul. She was the proud owner and operator of Crozier’s Flowers in Vista for almost two decades, where she helped people through some of the happiest and most difficult times of their lives, while always showing compassion and grace. She was a member of the FTD and the Society of American Florists and was a very active member of the floral community in San Diego during her tenure owning Crozier’s Flowers.
Upon the sale of Crozier’s Flowers, she began a new career with the city of Vista in the economic redevelopment division, where she worked for over 13 years until she decided to retire to enjoy spending time with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her Vista Lovelies and her church family at North Coast Church. Services will be held in Vista at a later time when all can join together and celebrate Sandra’s joyous life.
