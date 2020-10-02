Sandra Kay Marcus, of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this earth on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born on Dec. 8, 1949, in Carden Bottoms.
Sandra Kay was the youngest child of F.C and Alta Rook of Carden Bottoms. She was married to Russel Marcus in October of 1967, and they were married until his passing in 1999. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Fran, Franklin, Robert and Jerry Rook; two sisters, Tereva Tilmon and Billie Jean Smith.
Sandra Kay is survived by two children, Shawna Marcus Evans of Wooster, Russel Shane Marcus (Mia) of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Hailey (Christopher) Schmidt, Brittney Evans, Brandi (Zach) Moore, Justus Marcus, Ashlyn Marcus, Bryce Marcus; two great grandchildren, Adeline Schmidt, Maxton Moore. She had four special nieces, Barbara Loveless, Carol Wood, Diane White, and Sammie Johnston. We would like to thank Dr. William Freeman and Dr. Alex Freeman of Freeman Family Medicine and Hospice Home Care.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Bryant’s Cove Cemetery with Bro. Denver Robinson officiating.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwell funeralhomes.com
