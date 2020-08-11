Sarah Mae McRae Mullins, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born May 5, 1938, in McRae, Arkansas, to the late Royce and Syble McRae. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ann Olsen. She devoted her life to taking care of her family and friends. Sarah enjoyed camping, bream fishing and going on runs in the big truck with Johnny. She was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her selflessness and energetic spirit.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 43 years, John “Johnny” Mullins; daughter, Cindy Hockman Drye; grandchildren, Louis Poole, Tyler Poole and Olivia Poole; one great grandson, Odin Wood; father- and mother-in-law, Faber and Jola Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Roller McNutt with Interment following at Crestlawn Mausoleums.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.