Savannah Vaughn, 73, of Dolton, Illinois, departed this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born to the late Ned Thorbs and Ida Mae (Tyus) Nesbitt on Nov. 21, 1947.
She is survived by one daughter, Vernetta Thorbs of Dolton, Illinois; one sister, Loretta Burks of Twin Groves, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Marquis (Jennifer) Sims of Glendale Heights, Illinois, and Pierre Dawson of Dolton, Illinois; one aunt, Annie Gray of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Zion Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves, Arkansas. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
