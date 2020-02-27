Scott Andrew Snyder, 54, of Conway, passed away after a brief illness and a broken heart following the recent death of his mother on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born on March 30, 1965, in Conway to the late James William and Wanda Jean Snyder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Lee Snyder. Scott is survived by a sister, Shirley Ann (Charles) Jackson; brother, Steve Allen (Diane) Snyder; nephew, Robert Brent Jackson; nieces, Kristin Brooke Rios, Jennifer Lynn Labiak; great nieces, Reagan Taylor Jackson, Chloe Diana Rios, Peyton Breann Labiak; and great nephew, Easton Christopher Labiak.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.