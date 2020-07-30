Matthew Sean Brinsfield, 52, of Cave Springs passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born March 25, 1968, in Oak Harbor, Washington, the son of Bobby and Maxine (Collison) Brinsfield. Sean was the smartest person in all of his I.T. positions and served in the United States Army from 1986-1991. He graduated from Conway High School and attended college at UCA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Brinsfield, and one son, Connor Brinsfield.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Baum Brinsfield of the home; his sons, Brandon Brinsfield of Fayetteville and Zachary Brinsfield of Cave Springs; stepsons, Vincent Campbell of Cave Springs and Nicolas Campbell of Rogers; his father, Bobby of Vilonia, Arkansas; his siblings, Jason Brinsfield and wife Jennifer of Conway, Sara Brinsfield of Little Rock and Jared Brinsfield of Spain; two nephews, Logan and Tristan Brinsfield. Many dear friends and extended family that will miss his love of music and hearty laugh.
Sean was kind of a big deal, everyone that met him knew that. He had a huge heart and was the guy you could always count on when you needed him. Sean enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of music with everyone he met, even if it wasn’t appreciated as much as he would have liked it to be. Every life he touched will have a song that reminds them of him, which now we can all be thankful for.
A private family interment and “Celebration of Life” will be held in lieu of a service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the children’s college fund c/o Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Arkansas 72756 Online condolences to www.benton countyfuneralhome.com
