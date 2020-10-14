Serenity La’Faye York, 6, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 17, 2013 in Conway, Arkansas, to Erica Carter and Anfernee York.
She is preceded in death by her uncle Colby, Aunt Kierra, two grandfathers and Great-Great Grandmother Rosie.
Serenity recently graduated from Pediatrics Plus and started kindergarten at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School.
She is survived by her mom, Erica Carter; father, Anfernee York; sister, Naomi; brother, Maddox McClendon; godmother, Charity Harris; grandparents, Paul and Yolonda Harris, Chiquita Eabron, Leonard York and a host of aunts, uncles, close relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, North Little Rock. Walk-Thru Visitation will be held 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery, Conway.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com.
