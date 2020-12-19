Seth Nathanael Varner, 24, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1996, the son of Scott N. and Terri Lisa (Leming) Varner.
Seth was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nathanael Varner; grandparents, Elmo Leming and Ruby Leming “Gran”, and uncle, Gary Leming.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; Scott and Terri; one sister, Kathryn Brooke Varner; Grandma, Emma Varner; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Seth attended New Life Church in Conway and was a graduate of Vilonia High School. He also attended ASU Beebe for two years. Seth was employed at Eagle Bank in Vilonia, Conway Regional Hospital, and was currently employed at Lumber One. He enjoyed lake trips with family, fishing, and spending time with church family and friends and working with the Four Twelve Ministry at New Life Church.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Renewal Ranch of Conway for the love and support they have shown to Seth over the past ten months.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Renewal Ranch would be appreciated.
Renewal Ranch – Main Giving Page (networkfor good.com)
