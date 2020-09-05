Sharon Buckner, 63, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 21,2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1956, in Russellville, Arkansas, to her late parents, Burl and Minnie Atkinson. Sharon was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Atkinson and Carroll Ed Atkinson.
Sharon was a faithful member of New Beginnings in Mayflower, Arkansas. She devoted her life to the Lord and to raising her family. Sharon also spent her life being a dedicated homemaker. She loved gardening, horses and music. Sharon was loved very much by her family and friends, who will dearly miss her laugh, her comfort, and her love for family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family – daughters, Lana (Steve) Reaves and Karissa (Bryan) Hammer; two grandchildren, Lori McCarty and Gracie Hammer; sister, Sandra (Buddy) Mabry; brother, Steve (Shannon) Atkinson; former spouse, Ronnie Buckner; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Home Care, 821 N Creek Dr A, Conway, AR 72032
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
