Sharon Stone Reed, 72, of Wooster, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1947, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late U.N. “Bud” and Melba Henry Stone. Sharon was also preceded in death by her son, Rodney Reed.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Reed; daughters, Bridget Phillips and Nancy Lee (Larry); sister, Jeanne Verser (David); grandson, Jeff Lee; nieces, Brittney Steed (Kevin), Catina Ashlock (Jonathan) and Kelly Mclaughlin (Clint); and nephews, Tony Cummings(Christy) and Hal Reed.
Sharon was member of Lifesong Baptist Church and in her early years was employed in office support for various businesses in Little Rock and North Little Rock. In her latter years, she was a homemaker and worked on the family farm and was owner/operator of Wooster Grocery.
She was an excellent seamstress who could duplicate any clothing she saw. Sharon enjoyed cooking, making flower arrangements, horseback riding, raising chickens and she loved rescuing animals. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Family will be available from 6pm to 8pm Friday. Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster.
