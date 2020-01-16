Shawn Smith Little Rock

Shawn Smith, 49, of Little Rock, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Otis L. and Evelyn G. (Brown) Smith.
He is survived by one daughter, Zoey Chaneyworth of North Little Rock, Arkansas; three sisters, Cherrie E. Smith and Tomika Tripp, both of Detroit, Michigan, and Princess M. Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one brother, Otis L. Smith of Conway, Arkansas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Zion Temple COGIC, 1272 Sutton Street, Conway, AR. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment Salem Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
