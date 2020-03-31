Shelby Jean Burchfield Wilcox, 83, of the Pleasant Valley community, went home to her Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born, September 27, 1936, the only child of the late Mack and Ozzie (Browning) Burchfield. She lived all of her life on the family farm.
Shelby was married to Joe Wilcox for 53 years until his death. In addition to her husband, daughter Carol Parker and grandson William Joe McCool preceded her in death.
Survivors include three sons, Mark (Lisa) Wilcox, Bruce (Kathleen) Wilcox, and Glen (Michele) Wilcox; a daughter Lauralee Wilcox; 11 grandchildren, Rachel Parker (Jason) Dickerson, Katherine Parker (Michael) Land, Dustin (Brandi) Wilcox, Josiah and Keri Anna Wilcox, Grant (Hannah), Adam, Julia, and Marie Wilcox, and Savannah and Lauren McCool; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sandy Wilcox.
Her faith was the most important part of Shelby’s life. She made sure that her children memorized scripture. Her days began and ended with bible study and prayer. Shelby was saved at an early age. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church for more than seven decades where she taught children’s Sunday School and ladies classes. She was an active participant in Bible Study Fellowship for 50 years where she served as a children and a women’s class leader. Having graduated from Greenbrier High School, Shelby received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from what is now UCA. She also participated in the Extension Homemakers Club for 50 years. She served her community as a volunteer for Life Choices and Conway Regional Health System hospital.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 3 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Greenbrier, AR 72058, or invest in the next generation by donating to Camp Solgohachia, 4 Ozark Mountain Road, Solgohachia, AR, 72156. Cards may be mailed to PO Box 253, Wooster, AR, 72181.
