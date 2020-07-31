Sherlene Lawrence, 80, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Mayflower, Arkansas, to the late William James and Lessie Brazier Long. Sherlene was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Lawrence; son, Lee Lawrence; grandson, Kyle Anthony Lawrence; brothers, Faye, Harold, Glen and Kenneth Long; and sisters, Charlsea Calloway, Dorothy Caruth and Brenda Reynolds.
Sherlene is survived by two sons, Anthony Lawrence (Kelly) and Paul Lawrence (Crickett); grandchildren, J.T., Jessica, Justin, Brittney, Emily Lawrence, Joangela Johnson, Patrick Ledford and Ashley Caudell; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sherlene was a homemaker and member of the Mayflower Church of Christ. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of her flower garden. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sherlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Mayflower Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Long officiating.
