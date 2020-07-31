Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.