On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Sherri Luzia (Pacheco) Ballew, loving wife, daughter, sister and mother of five children, passed away at age 51, after a valiant fight over heart related issues.
Sherri was born Feb. 20, 1969, in Half Moon Bay, a coastal town of California. She grew up loving animals, farm-life and the ocean. She often poke of enjoying morning coffee watching the cattle in the fields of a nearby farm.
She married her sweetheart, Craig Ballew, on July 8, 1995. She was the mother of five precious children, Brianna, twins Craig and Samantha and twins George and Mateo. Sherri and her family moved to Greenbrier, Arkansas, March of 2013.
Everyone knew Sherri to have a colorful personality and saw her take an active role in the pursuits of her children including Pop Warner Football, coaching Pop Warner and competitive cheerleading as well asenjoying horses, the raising of farm animals such as pigs and chickens through FFA and 4-H. She created her own Ballew Zoo at home with beloved dogs, cats, turtles, chickens and even a peacock. Sherri alsoloved her Portuguese heritage. She and her family participated in many Portuguese Festa “Chamarita”celebrations in California and she taught several in Arkansas about her Portuguese beans dish as well as Half Moon Bay, California, fava beans and artichokes. Sherri’s generosity and can-do attitude wereevident in all these pursuits and more.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Craig Ballew; her five, children Brianna Meza (husband Jared), Samantha, Craig, George and Mateo Ballew of Greenbrier, Arkansas. She is also survived by her mother, LaVerne Pacheco of Half Moon Bay, California; and siblings, Alan (Diana), Mateo (Terri) and Bobbi Pacheco as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church,1115 College Ave, Conway, Arkansas 72032. In compliance with covid-19 restrictions, all attendees over the age of 10 must wear masks. Families will be seated with adherence to social distancingrequirements.
The family would welcome stories and pictures of Sherri sent to ballewfamily20@gmail.com. Cards maybe sent to Ballew Zoo at 68 W Pleasant Valley Road, Greenbrier, AR 72058. Donations in Sherri’s namemay be made to the Faulkner County 4H Foundation, 844 Faulkner St. Conway, AR 72034. For donationsby phone call Kami at (501) 749-8924.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
