Sherry Joyce Johnson, 70, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
Her family extends their love and gratitude to the staff of Conway Human Development Center for her excellent long-term care.
Sherry loved Little Golden Books, Mickey Mouse, and the memory of her childhood dog named Mickey. She has been welcomed to heaven by her parents, Bill and Marion Johnson; her brother, David, sister-in-law Pam Johnson; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Sherry is survived by her brothers, Ronald Johnson (Pam), Donald Johnson (Maria), and Randal Johnson (Susan); nieces, Jennifer Johnson and Janna Brabham; and nephew, Nicholas Johnson; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins who reside in Nashville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry’s name are welcome to the attention of Laquetta Garlington, Conway Human Development Center, 150 E. Siebenmorgan Rd. Conway, AR, 72032 for the purchase of Christmas gifts for residents.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
