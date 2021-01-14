Sherry Lynn “Peachy” Miller, 64, of Conway passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Dardanelle Regional Medical Center. Sherry was born Sept. 7, 1956, in Searcy, Arkansas, to the late Robert and Lucille Ussery. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila “Tater” Brantley and infant brother, Roger Dale Ussery.
She loved her family and friends wholeheartedly, caring for others’ needs with compassion and kindness. She was a “Nana” not only to her own grandchildren but to a host of others. Her passions included caring for others, shopping, gift giving, and making her famous salsa.
Survivors include the love of her life for 43 years, James “Jimmy” Miller; son, Justin (Grace) Miller of Vilonia; daughter, Jayme (Dino) of Conway; grandchildren, Zachary and Jayden Miller of the home, Austin and Emma Miller of Vilonia; brothers, Donnie (Bonnie) and Ron (Beverly) Ussery of Mount Vernon; best friend, Johnnie Social of Conway; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
The family extends their appreciation for all those who have reached out in prayer, with love and kindness.
