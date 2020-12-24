Shirley Ann Plymale Lea, 85, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the late Ross and Jewel Corbell.
Shirley was a member of Life Song Church in Greenbrier. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family. Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for CAPCA before retiring after 16 years. She played a vital role in helping Faulkner Co. residents receive food, clothing and housing.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Carroll; and brothers, Otis Corbell and J.T. Corbell.
She is survived by her husband, Jessie Howard Lea; daughter, Frances (Curtis) Adams; sons, Delbert (Tonya) Plymale, John Lea and Jessie Lea; grandchildren, Codi A. (Gloria) Plymale, Joshua L. (Christina) Carroll, Jeremy Carroll, Jessica Carroll, Jonathan Lea and Jordan Lea; great grandchildren, Lucas Plymale, Connor Plymale, Grant Swindle, sisters, Linda Brock and Barbara Matsoukas; brother, Grover (Sue) Corbell; sister-in-law, Kathleen Corbell; and many more family and countless friends.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family present from 1-2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. at the Funeral home with Burial following at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
