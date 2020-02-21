Shirley D. Heffington, 84, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Damascus, Arkansas. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice Steele (Jesse) and her father, Paul Herring, sisters, Jo Ross (Pete) and Anne McNatt (Allen), four nephews, Bobby and Tommy Price, Ricky and David McNatt.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Denny Heffington; five children, James Lane (Mary), Jackie Moix (Kenny), Lonnie Heffington (Teresa), Scott Heffington (Rickey Medlock) and Mark Heffington (Kristin); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church. She was employed at Home Interiors and Gifts of Dallas, Texas, for more than 40 years and during that time served as Central Arkansas Area Director. Shirley was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, needlepoint and collecting owls. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Crestlawn Memorial Park, with Bro. Don Chandler officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
