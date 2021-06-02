Shirley Jean Lewis Frazier, 82, was called home Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Vilonia. She was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Webster Groves, Missouri, to the late Virgil F. and Ayleen Lawson Lewis.
Shirley was a hard-working banker for 30 years. She enjoyed her work, as well as spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley was a faithful Christian and enjoyed studying the scriptures. She had a wealth of Biblical wisdom and led many Bible studies throughout the years. She enjoyed traveling, loved animals, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley had a great sense of humor and always knew how to make people laugh. Her wit and one-liners were famous among all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry L. Frazier. They were married on Nov. 23, 1957, in Greenville, Mississippi.
Also surviving are two daughters, Robbie Wright (Jamey) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Terry Hall of Damascus; sisters, Loretha Wittenburg of Little Rock, Anna Mimms of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Linda Taylor (Gene) of Tupelo, Mississippi; brother, Ron Lewis (Sherri) of Judsonia; grandchildren, Gage Popham, Haylee O’Kelley (Chad), Branson Hall, Rachel Hall, Tresse Glover (Josh), Katie Frazier (Britton) and Alexis Hall, 14 great-grandchildren; and countless other family members and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wanda House; and son-in-law, Henry Hall.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6-8 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia on Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m.
