Shirley Lee Harvey Fuller of Conway passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at the Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Conway. She was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Conway, the seventh of 14 children to Eldridge and Mary Retter Bunting Harvey. She was a member of the Mabelvale Pike Church of Christ in Little Rock.
Shirley attended Good Shepherd Catholic Elementary School. She was a 1958 graduate of Pine Street High School. Shirley was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at various hospitals throughout her life.
In 1973, Shirley married Evans Fuller. They were happily married until his death in 1997. After Evan’s death Shirley moved back to Arkansas to live with and help care for Mother Harvey. For nine years she faithfully helped the family care for their mother.
Shirley passed away after suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years. She eventually succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
She is survived by two sisters, Patie Alvarez of Austin, Texas, and Ruth Williams of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six brothers, James and Joseph of Los Angeles, California, Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri, Charles of Raytown, Missouri, Arthur of Conway, Arkansas, and Father Warren Harvey of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is also survived by nine stepchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Shirley’s cremains will be interred in Sinai Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas, in the Harvey family plot. The interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main St, North Little Rock, Arkansas, 72114, 501-758-1170. Online guestbook www.SmithFamily Cares.com
