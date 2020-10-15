Sister Mary Laurene Favre, RSM, went peacefully to be with her God on October 11, 2020, at Catherine McAuley Convent in Barling. She was born March 28, 1916, to Leo and Josephine Ficker Favre.
Sister was 104 years old and a Sister of Mercy for 87 years. Sister Mary Laurene entered Sisters of Mercy Community in Webster Groves, Missouri, on Sept. 8, 1933.
Starting in 1936, Sister Mary Laurene was an elementary school teacher for 42 years at schools in Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Eldorado, and Tontitown, Arkansas. She supervised the dietary department for two years at the Motherhouse in St. Louis, and spent eleven years at St. Joseph Hospital, Hot Springs in the Medical Records Department. Sister Mary Laurene has lived at Catherine McAuley Convent since 1992. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Josephine Ficker Favre; six brothers, Father Alphonse Favre, CSSP, Lee, Carl, John, Joe, and Peter (Pete); and three sisters, Sister Mary Winifred Favre, RSM, Mary Frances, Katie, and Caroline. Sister is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and the members of her Mercy Community.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The funeral and burial will be private
Father William Elser will celebrate the Funeral Mass for his fifth-grade teacher per her request.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith, to view the online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.