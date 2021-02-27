Last week, record amounts of snow blanketed our city and Conway Public Schools experienced six “snow days.”
With two virtual days already scheduled during that time, the district actually had 8 school days where learning was exclusively virtual for all students.
I’ve heard it called “Snowpocalypse 2021” and “Snowmageddon,” but no matter what you call it, this last week or so was different for all of us. The extreme weather conditions changed routines and behaviors. It brought rest for some and increased work for others. Always wanting to look at the bright side, here are some blessings we saw in CPSD during the recent epic cold/snow event.
Because we are already set up and prepared for virtual learning, “pivoting” during the inclement weather was simple and seamless. All CPSD students regularly use an online platform which allows them to continue instruction virtually whenever necessary. Throughout this year, students quarantined for COVID exposures have been able to pivot to virtual while home, then come right back onsite without interruption. While schools were closed for weather, teachers posted assignments and communicated with their students through these platforms, allowing learning to continue on these days.
Because the learning could continue with the use of virtual days, we will not have to add make up snow days to the end of the school year. In the past, “snow days” have been somewhat of a double-edged sword. Students enjoyed the day off from school during the snow; however, there was always a cost to pay when that day had to be made up, usually at the end of the year. The numerous waivers and provisions put in place by the State Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year include using virtual instruction and virtual days, as just mentioned, so these days count as school days and do not have to be made up.
Because most people stayed at home for several days, the number of COVID cases in our schools decreased dramatically. Most of the COVID cases and quarantines in CPSD are not from exposures or spread here at school. Instead, they come from having either a family member with COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus outside of school. The extended break offered a respite from group gatherings, family get-togethers, and just general life activities that has positively affected COVID spread.
Because weather like this isn’t common here in Arkansas, our students made lifelong memories. Children who are in Kindergarten this year had never seen snow before (unless they traveled somewhere else) and even those in grades 1-12 had never seen this much snow! We may have seen a once in a lifetime snow event. Watching the snow fall all day and having so much accumulation was definitely memorable! Many kids had the opportunity to get outside and build snowmen, throw snowballs, go sledding, or make snow ice cream. Even if they just watched from inside, these are things they will always remember.
Because of the hard work and long hours put in by our CPSD Maintenance Department, the crazy weather did not cause any lasting damage in our buildings. The extreme cold wreaked havoc on homes all over the city, freezing pipes and causing flood damage. While so many of us enjoyed watching the snow safely from home, the guys in our Maintenance Department worked around the clock, continually checking each school thoroughly for potential problems. Any issues we had were detected quickly and fixed immediately, thanks to their diligence and dedication.
Because of Conway Corporation, we did not experience the hardships seen in other states and communities. Widespread power outages and water shortages left so many people devastated in the state of Texas last week. Many of these people are still dealing with the consequences of the winter storm today, whether it is boil orders for their water, excessive bills for their use of electricity, or scarcity of groceries in their area. We are very fortunate to live here in Conway, where our energy/water provider remains consistent in not only their services but also their communication. The measures put into place and the work done by Conway Corporation last week was outstanding.
I believe our kids can – and should – gain valuable skills during their time at home. These “life lessons” are learned and experienced alongside their parents and families as life happens ... especially as major events occur in the world around us.
What we teach kids in school is very, very important. But what they learn at home can be equally as critical. The pandemic taught us this. Our kids learned resilience and flexibility as families quarantined together last spring. So last week, perhaps they learned some survival skills...home maintenance and water conservation ... alongside an experience of old-fashioned joy and wonder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.