Sonya Nicole “Nikki” Balenton, 44, of Conway departed Sept. 4, 2020. General visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11 from 5-9 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, with burial following at Casey Cemetery in Bigelow. Full obituary at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
#COVID-19
