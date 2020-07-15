Stanley D. Goss, 87 of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Cypress Valley, Arkansas, to Herbert Lee and Erkle (Stanley) Goss. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Lee Goss; and daughter, Minda Ann.
Stan was a humble man who, through an unyielding faith in God’s ability to use him, accomplished remarkable things. He served in the US Army before launching his business career selling waterless cookware for Presto Pride. From there he transitioned to industrial chemical sales, ultimately forming Archem in 1976. Archem expanded to over 30 states before he sold the company in 1986.
He pursued mining interests in Alaska, before launching ForMor International in 1993. His desire to have a place where his family could work together to make a difference was ultimately realized when he was joined by his daughters, Minda and Melanie, and son, Michael, in leading the company.
ForMor impacted over a quarter million people around the world, with offices in seven countries on four continents. That business continues today, and countless people count Stan as a friend and mentor who helped them change their destiny.
He was a loyal member in several churches over the years including, Nuuana Baptist Church in Honolulu, 2nd Baptist Church in Conway, Trinity Faith Tabernacle in Greenbrier, and Cove Chapel Baptist in Springfield.
He also worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to produce local events to expand the Kingdom. He also was a generous contributor to many other churches, evangelists, missionaries and other causes.
He loved his God, his country, his family and his freedom.
He is survived by the love his life of over 65 years, Shirley (Havens) Goss; daughters Melissa and Melanie; son, Michael; and 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine (Goss) Higgins and many other friends and relatives that loved and respected him.
His life will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.