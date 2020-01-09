Stanley Leon Oldham Conway

Stanley Leon Oldham, 54, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Jan. 1, 2020. He was born to Virginia Yarbrough and the late Clarence Campbell, Sr. on Feb. 4, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dukes Oldham of Conway, Arkansas; mother Virginia Yarbrough of Conway, Arkansas; one son, Stanley Oldham, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan; three daughters, Jena Oldham, Denajah Oldham and Ariel Oldham, all of Detroit, Michigan; two stepchildren, Edward Palmer and Whitley Tims, both of Conway, Arkansas; one sister, Edna (Dwayne) White of Detroit, Michigan; and five brothers, Edward (Leslie) Oldman of Dallas, Texas, Reginald (Kelli) Oldham of Hayward, California; Theodore (Krystal) Perry of Conway, Arkansas, Felton (Theresa) Perry of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Gerrel (Geraldine) Garrett of Sherwood, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce Street, Conway, AR. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment Dukes Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.