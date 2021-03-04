Stephen A. Weger, 81, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born in Martinsville, Illinois, to the Ralph Dale Weger and June Ann Stephenson on Jan. 27, 1940.
He loved his time in the Air Force working with combat control. Stephen loved cannoning, being outdoors, reading, spending time with his family, and his combat control buddies.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Dale and June Ann Weger; brother, Ray B. Weger; daughter, Terica Newman; and stepson, Christopher W. Anderson.
He will be missed by his wife of 35 years, “Micki” Mae (Brewer) Weger; son, Stephen R. Weger (Tina); stepdaughter, Virginia Phillips; seven grandchildren; and many more family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held at Brown Cemetery in Enola, Arkansas, on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Services are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
Online guestbook available at www.anaturalstatefuneral service.com.
