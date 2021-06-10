Stephen Leon "Painter" Polk, 62, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on June 5, 2021.
Family and friends visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, from 12-6 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Family and friends memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Veasley Funeral Home.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
