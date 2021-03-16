Sue Nabors, 91, of Rabbit Ridge, Arkansas, passed away on March 14, 2021.
Funeral is at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2021, at Rabbit Ridge Church of Christ, burial following to Whipple Cemetery, with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
