Suzanne Carolyn Blackburn, 45, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. She was born on Nov. 26, 1974, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Jerry and Carolyn Baker.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Mildred Williams, and Malcom and Maxine Baker.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Daniel Blackburn; son, Charles Howell; parents, Jerry and Carolyn Baker; sister, Sharon (Joe) Hawkins; a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Greenbrier First United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief), 458 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 or Greenbrier First United Methodist Church, 2 Tyler, Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneral home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.